Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chevron by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

