The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lessened by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

