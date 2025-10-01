SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $81,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

