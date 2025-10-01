First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2,274.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $282.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

