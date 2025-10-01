UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $345.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

