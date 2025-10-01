UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,126 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UNH stock opened at $345.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
