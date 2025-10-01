Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2%

TSM stock opened at $279.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day moving average is $210.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $286.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.