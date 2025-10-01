Lynx Investment Advisory Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Lynx Investment Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

