PFG Investments LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a market cap of $722.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $733.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

