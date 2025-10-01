Pacific Point Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.0% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ASML by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $968.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $977.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $787.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.14.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

