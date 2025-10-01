Victrix Investment Advisors Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Victrix Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,082,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 88,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $23.80.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

