Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,639 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

