Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,417 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,520,207 shares of company stock worth $608,126,659 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $239.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.77 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

