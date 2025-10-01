One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,628 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,193.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,779 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 116,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.