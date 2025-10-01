iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.