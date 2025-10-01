iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

