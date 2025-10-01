Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,885,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,357,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5%

Cigna Group stock opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.