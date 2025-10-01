Trust Co. of Vermont Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

