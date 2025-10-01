24,971 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,290,000 after purchasing an additional 665,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,564,000 after purchasing an additional 430,269 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

