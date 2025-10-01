Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $42,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.