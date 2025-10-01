Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 40 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $477.03 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $485.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.