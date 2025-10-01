Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,282 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

