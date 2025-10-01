Truist Financial Corp Has $176.73 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,870 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $176,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VIG stock opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.12 and its 200-day moving average is $201.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

