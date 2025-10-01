Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.