SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,366 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

