Lynx Investment Advisory Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

