Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,266 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after acquiring an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,932,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

