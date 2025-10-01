Rogco LP Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Rogco LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

