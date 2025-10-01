Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Holdings Trimmed by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of SWP Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.