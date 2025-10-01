Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

