QTR Family Wealth LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.