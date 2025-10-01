Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 38.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.79.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,066 shares of company stock worth $55,809,043. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $490.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $272.67 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.34. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of -412.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

