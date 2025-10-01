Ninety One UK Ltd Has $83.72 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,685 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $83,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5%

SCHW stock opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,923 shares of company stock worth $25,932,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

