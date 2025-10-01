Lynx Investment Advisory Has $1 Million Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after acquiring an additional 264,726 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

