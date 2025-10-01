Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $279.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $286.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

