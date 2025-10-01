Rogco LP Has $722,000 Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Rogco LP lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 101,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $270.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.