SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

