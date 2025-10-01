SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,955 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

