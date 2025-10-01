Park Place Capital Corp Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $514,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 255.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.29. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $178.43.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.