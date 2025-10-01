Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,689,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,757 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $239,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 18.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Pinterest by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

PINS stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 967,627 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,089. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

