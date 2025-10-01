Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Position Cut by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $498.69 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $492.25 and a one year high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.42.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.