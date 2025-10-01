Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4%

GILD opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

