Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 259.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 195.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 331.3% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 79,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $228,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,456 shares of company stock valued at $10,524,945. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $167.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.