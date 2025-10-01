Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $217.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

