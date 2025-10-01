Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

