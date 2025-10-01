Forbes J M & Co. LLP Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.06.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $955.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $920.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $980.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.