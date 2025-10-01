SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $463.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $467.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.78 and a 200 day moving average of $431.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

