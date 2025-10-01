Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1,461.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

