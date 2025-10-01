QTR Family Wealth LLC Trims Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

QTR Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Samsara by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Samsara Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE IOT opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.84 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715,775 shares of company stock worth $139,717,268. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

