Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 6,016 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,703,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,945,000 after acquiring an additional 585,217 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 932,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 87,052 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 399,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.